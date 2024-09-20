Seoul Metropolitan Government Intensifies Efforts To Become A Global Top 5 City By Attracting Singaporean Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Metropolitan held an briefing on September 12th (Thursday) at the M Hotel in Singapore to attract global and local companies based in Singapore to Seoul. This roadshow is organized by Invest Seoul, the city's dedicated investment agency, in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Business Federation, aiming to attract foreign companies and talent to help Seoul become a global Top 5 city.











On September 12th, the 'Seoul Forward' event was held in Singapore, with a total of 100 companies attending for seminars and networking.

To attract global companies, the city offers a step-by-step support system, including an all-in-one package for foreign direct investment (FDI) and office spaces for international finance. The city is actively promoting its efforts to attract companies in high-impact industries such as finance and biotechnology, collaborating with relevant organizations.

In this event, attended by around 100 companies, the following activities took place: 'Promotion of Seoul's investment environment, including incentives for entering the city through Invest Seoul', 'Introduction to Seoul's industrial environment for global companies entering the city',' One-on-one customized consulting sessions between experts and companies in various fields such as law, accounting, labor, foreign exchange, and listing on the Korean market'. The customized consulting will feature a wider range of experts compared to last year, particularly in areas like labor and foreign exchange, which receives a positive response from the singaporean companies.

Seoul Metropolitan Government is actively pursuing various initiatives to facilitate the entry and settlement of global companies in the city. Through Invest Seoul, the city provides comprehensive support in the form of an 'all-in-one package,' which includes pre-market research, assistance with establishing corporations, management support in areas such as labor and legal matters, and office leasing, covering the entire process of entering Seoul.

The city also introduced plans for the 'Yongsan International Business District'. The Yongsan International Business District is a project being pursued by Seoul Metropolitan Government to enhance its status as a global city. It spans nearly 500,000 square meters and is divided into four zones based on usage: international business, mixed-use, business support, and mixed culture.

Choi Pan-kyu, a Director-General of Creative Industries Bureau at Seoul Metropolitan Government, stated, "As the competition among cities such as Singapore and Hong Kong is intensifying, attracting global companies to Seoul will be a pivotal step toward becoming a Top 5 global economic city." He added, "We will continue to focus on attracting promising global companies to secure a skilled workforce and create quality jobs."

