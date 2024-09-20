Blinken, Macron Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel at a meeting in Paris discussed a number of issues, including support for Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State said this in a readout of their meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"The Secretary thanked President Macron for France's leadership in addressing Ukraine's urgent defense needs in the face of Russia's war of aggression," the statement said.

Both parties also discussed the Middle East, including work to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to bring hostages home and surge humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

State Department briefed on elements of Zelensky's peace plan - Miller

They also discussed the need for de-escalation in Lebanon and a commitment to a diplomatic solution that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to safety return to their homes.

Blinken is on an international tour, during which he visited Egypt and France. In Paris, he met with the foreign ministers of France, Italy, and the UK to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and other priorities.

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg