Border Guards Destroy Enemy Ammunition Vehicle, Mortar Position On Kharkiv Axis With FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Scorpion unit of the Hart border brigade have used FPV drones to destroy a vehicle with ammunition and a mortar position of the Russian invaders on the Vovchansk axis.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Video: State Border Guard Service

"Using FPV drones, the border guards destroyed a camouflaged vehicle of the Russians, loaded with ammunition, as well as a mortar position together with the invaders," the statement reads.

In addition, the shelters of Russian were shelled.

Enemy losses are being specified.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces

