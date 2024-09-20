Border Guards Destroy Enemy Ammunition Vehicle, Mortar Position On Kharkiv Axis With FPV Drones
9/20/2024 1:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Scorpion unit of the Hart border brigade have used FPV drones to destroy a vehicle with ammunition and a mortar position of the Russian invaders on the Vovchansk axis.
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective video on its website , Ukrinform reports.
Video: State Border Guard Service
"Using FPV drones, the border guards destroyed a camouflaged vehicle of the Russians, loaded with ammunition, as well as a mortar position together with the invaders," the statement reads.
In addition, the shelters of Russian troops were shelled.
Enemy losses are being specified.
Photo: Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces
