Russia Destroys Or Damages Over 2,500 Educational Institutions In Ukraine Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have destroyed or damaged 2,509 educational institutions in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including 1,668 schools.

Ukraine's National said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the National Police, 2,509 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Those destroyed were 1,668 schools, 700 kindergartens, and 141 higher educational institutions," Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi said at the international "United for Justice: Accountability for Attacks against Civilian Objects," Ukrinform reports.

"Bombardment and missile attacks against educational institutions are a war crime. And these are deliberate criminal acts committed by the Russian Federation to destroy Ukrainian identity, deprive our children of their right to education and actually create conditions for the destruction of our nation," Vyhivskyi said.

He noted that the joint task of all Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the National Police, as well as Ukrainian and international criminal justice agencies, and foreign partners was to make sure that every child in Ukraine is not harmed due to Russian aggression and has the opportunity to study in a safe educational environment and that every war criminal could not escape just punishment.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office