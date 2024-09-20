OKX Ventures And Aptos Foundation Announce First Four Projects Selected For The Ankaa Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading exchange and Web3 company OKX , and Aptos Foundation , a global blockchain leader, today jointly announced the selection of four high-quality projects for the Ankaa Accelerator Program, launched in partnership with Alcove last month and operated in partnership with Ankaa.



This milestone marks a step forward in the collaborative efforts of OKX Ventures, Aptos Foundation, Alcove and Ankaa to support and nurture the next generation of consumer-facing Web3 applications.

Deeply embedded in the developer community, the Ankaa Accelerator Program offers tailored incubation plans for each selected project. Participants receive comprehensive support, including venture capital backing, mentorship, market exposure and access to an extensive network of industry experts.

With a shared commitment to nurture high-potential projects that facilitate the onboarding of the next billion users to Web3, OKX Ventures and Aptos Foundation conducted a rigorous evaluation process to select the four most outstanding projects. These projects demonstrate significant potential to contribute to the Web3 ecosystem. The selected projects chronologically are:



Mizu: The first PayFi on Aptos, is revolutionizing payments for users, merchants, and developers

PlaysOut: A Web2 and Web3 integrated mini-game platform, fully compatible with WeChat's mini-game framework. It bridges the gap between traditional and blockchain gaming

Luckey : A next-generation keyboard app that integrates AI and DePIN technology, aiming to onboard the next billion users to the crypto world Mereo: A reputation-focused fan engagement platform that recognizes and rewards fans while providing powerful data insights into fan behaviors

Interested projects are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and to contact the team at ... for more information.

The Ankaa Accelerator Program is backed by a US$10 million fund established by Aptos Foundation and OKX Ventures, aiming to spearhead the growth of the Aptos ecosystem and Web3 adoption.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

