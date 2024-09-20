Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Russian, Iranian, Chinese Individuals, Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against six individuals and more than 40 entities from Russia, Iran and China.

The presidential decrees to that effect, No. 638 and No. 639, have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 19, 2024 'On the introduction of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," both documents state.

Decree No. 638 introduces ten-year sanctions against six individuals - citizens of Russia, Iran and China.

In addition, restrictions have been imposed on 40 legal entities from Russia, Iran and China.

Decree No. 639 sanctions two Russian enterprises -- Mayak Ship Lighting Equipment Plant LLC and Kazan State Gunpowder Plant.

EU seeks to sanction as many Russian "shadow fleet” tankers as possible - special envoy

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine have been tasked with ensuring the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions.

According to the NSDC decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other countries about the application of sanctions and raise the issue of them introducing similar restrictive measures.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine