Fall For BC Wine: Experience All That BC Wine Country Has To Offer This Season

Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC) and Destination BC are uniting their voices to invite you to "Fall for BC Wine " this autumn. The second-annual "Fall for BC Wine" campaign is a celebration of the changing season and a call to action to savour all that BC's nine wine regions have to offer.

Pairing perfectly with Destination BC's "Fall Has It All " initiative, the second-annual "Fall for BC Wine" campaign encourages you to immerse yourself in the best of the season. Indulge in cozy tastings, vineyard tours, and unique wine-paired events that will your senses and bring you closer to the land and its stories. Whether you're planning a getaway or a day trip, the magic of BC's wine country awaits.

"There are so many different ways to experience the fall harvest in BC, which is particularly spectacular in our province's wine regions," said Maya Lange, Vice President of Global Marketing with Destination BC. "Travelling in the fall is the perfect way to recharge after a busy summer, and we are delighted to partner with Wine Growers BC to help inspire residents to experience the beauty and excitement of the season for themselves."

Despite recent farming challenges, BC wineries are open, thriving, and ready to welcome you with open arms. This fall is the perfect time to explore the incredible experiences, exceptional wines, and dedicated people that make BC wine country truly special.

"From the exceptional people behind the wines to the stunning scenery surrounding our wineries, BC wine offers something special for everyone," notes Kimberley Barnes, Marketing Director with Wine Growers British Columbia. "While this year's harvest may look a bit different, you can trust that each bottle tells the story of the people and places that make BC wine unique."

From the lakeside estates of the Okanagan Valley to the charm of the Similkameen Valley, Thompson Valley, Vancouver Island, or the Kootenays, you can experience truly unforgettable experiences that capture the magic of fall in any one of BC's nine wine regions. Whether you're a seasoned wine lover or just beginning your journey, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

While visiting the wineries are the best way to experience their wines and latest releases, if you can't make it to your local wine region you can still bring the magic of BC wines to your table. Order a bottle of BC wine at your favourite restaurant or pick up a bottle at your local wine shop and enjoy it at home. Whether in sun-dappled wine country or your cozy living room, every sip of BC wine brings you closer to the land and the people behind it so you can "Fall for BC wine" no matter where you are.

For more information and to start planning your BC wine adventure, visit WineBC .

Since 1990, WGBC has played a pivotal role in taking BC's wine industry from a vision to an internationally recognized niche region producing premium wines and providing exceptional wine tourism experiences. WGBC markets the wine and regions of BC; delivers quality trade, media and consumer tastings; and acts as the voice of BC's wine industry by advocating to government on behalf of industry that contributes $3.75 billion in provincial economic growth annually.

WGBC represents all wineries in British Columbia to grow the premium market share for the Wines of British Columbia, while driving awareness of our world-class wines and tourism product - as of 2019 drawing 1,191,500 visitors with $783.7million in tourism and tourism employment related economic impact on an annual basis.

