D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Hosting First-Ever Qubits Event In UAE

Qubits UAE 2024 will showcase success powered by quantum, featuring various real-world optimization use cases, quantum AI progress, and annealing quantum computing demonstrations.

The event will be held in Dubai on September 20.

Qubits UAE is organized jointly by D-Wave, Staque, and Staque's regional partner SquareOne. CEO Dr. Alan Baratz said the three companies were honored to host the event and show UAE-based organizations the transformative potential annealing quantum computing can have in the country.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the first commercial provider of quantum computers, is organizing the first Qubits quantum computing event in the United Arab Emirates. According to a company announcement, the first-ever Qubits UAE 2024 is taking place in Dubai on September 20

The UAE event follows D-Wave's flagship Qubits user conference organized earlier this year and will feature specially curated content from that event. The Qubits conference, held on June 17-18 in Boston, focused on how quantum can deliver significant benefits to organizations today and included multiple...

