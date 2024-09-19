Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Evolving Into Multifaceted Entity With Diversification Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is actively pursuing diversification and expansion into new and emerging sectors.“Nightfood's journey began with a simple yet compelling premise: address the growing nighttime snacking epidemic. The company's flagship products – a line of sleep-friendly cookies – are formulated to minimize sleep disruption caused by unhealthy nighttime snacking and nutritionally support sleep quality... Nightfood isn't content with simply offering snacks. Recent announcements highlight the company's of Future Hospitality Ventures, a provider of and robotics technology for the hospitality and foodservice industry... This foray into robotics and AI signifies Nightfood's ambition to become a solutions provider within the hospitality space, moving beyond just a snack supplier,” a recent article reads.“Perhaps the most exciting development is Nightfood's recent entry into a letter of intent to acquire CarryOutSupplies in an all-stock transaction. CarryOut is an established provider of disposable and eco-friendly supplies to restaurants and foodservice establishments, offering a wide range of takeout supplies... While sleep-friendly snacks remain a core product line with potential explosive upside, Nightfood Holdings is evolving into a multifaceted entity with a presence in the hospitality, technology and foodservice industries.”

To view the full article, visit

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at NGTF

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN