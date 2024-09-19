Unraveling The Art, History And Economic Opportunities Of Kanpur With TOI Dialogues

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kanpur, India (September 19, 2024) – The Times of India Dialogues, a premier for exploring India's urban development, announces its upcoming event in Kanpur on September 23, 2024. This edition aims to spotlight Kanpur's transformation from an industrial hub to a multifaceted economic and cultural center. Following successful events in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi, TOI Dialogues Kanpur will bring together thought leaders, experts, and notable personalities to discuss the city's pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh's progress and India's growth story.



The event will feature a keynote address by Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, focusing on Kanpur's development trajectory. A series of panel discussions will explore Kanpur's economic transformation, cultural impact, and entrepreneurial success stories. The program also includes engaging fireside chats with prominent figures such as Manu Bhaker (Indian Olympic shooter), Divyenndu, (acclaimed actor), Malini Awasthi (Folk Singer & Padma Shri Awardee) and Srikanth Bolla (Chairman of Bollant Industries).



"Kanpur's story is an exemplary case study of the growth of culture & economy. Through TOI Dialogues, we aim not just to chronicle this remarkable journey, but to ignite conversations that will shape the city's-and indeed our nation's-future," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of Timesofindia.



The event will delve into Kanpur's traditional industries, emerging sectors, and cultural contributions, providing a comprehensive view of the city's significance in India's development narrative. It will take place on September 23, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM, with the venue to be announced.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...