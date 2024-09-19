Wright, Moore, Dehart, Dupuis & Hutchinson Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright, Moore,

DeHart, Dupuis & Hutchinson ("WMDDH") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved individuals' personal information. WMDDH is providing notification to the potentially involved individuals about this incident, providing steps they can take to help protect their personal information, and offering the opportunity to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

What Happened. On or around July 11, 2023, WMDDH became aware of unusual activity and immediately took steps to secure our systems. We launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts to determine what happened and whether sensitive or personal information may have been affected during the incident. As a result of the investigation, we identified that certain WMDDH data may have been acquired without authorization. WMDDH then engaged an independent team to conduct a comprehensive review of all potentially affected data, and on May 8, 2024, that review determined that personal information may have been affected. WMDDH then worked diligently to identify contact information to effectuate notification and prepare the services being offered to affected individuals, as provided in more detail below. This process was completed on July 18, 2024.

What Information Was Involved . The information involved may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account numbers, passport numbers, and/or medical/treatment information.

What We Are Doing . As soon as WMDDH learned of the incident, we took the measures described above and implemented additional security features to reduce the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. We are also providing information about steps individuals can take to help protect their personal information.

Additionally, we are offering impacted individuals the opportunity to enroll in credit monitoring and identity protection services through Equifax®.

What You Can Do . Please review this notice carefully, along with the guidance included with this notice about additional steps that can be taken to protect your information.

WMDDH takes the security of information in its possession very seriously and has taken steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future. We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause.

Additional information is also available via WMDDH's website.

SOURCE Wright, Moore, DeHart, Dupuis & Hutchinson

