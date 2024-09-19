Israeli Settlement Expansions Pose Existential Threat To Two-State Solution -- UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland reiterated his call for Israel to cease the illegal settlement expansions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"The relentless expansion of Israeli settlements and escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are deeply alarming," he said in a briefing to the UN Security Council via a on Thursday.

"Israeli policies and practices are systematically altering the land in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, creating dangerous dynamics and an existential threat to the two-state solution," Wennesland told the 15-member Council in his briefing covering developments from June 11 to September 11.

In total, some 6,370 housing units were advanced or approved in settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he said, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, "which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain," The Israeli authorities demolished, seized, or forced people to demolish 373 structures, displacing 553 people, including 247 children, Wennesland affirmed.

"I reiterate that the estabflishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law," he stressed.

Wennesland highlighted the international community's growing demand to end such activities, as set out in Council resolution 2334 (2016) and the July 19 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

From August 28 to September 6, Israel conducted its largest operation in the occupied West Bank since 2002, stating that it was targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members and infrastructure, he said, noting that dozens of Palestinians have been killed.



During the UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East and the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2334, the delegates urged the Council to enforce its own demand for the occupier to cease such illegal activities.

Algeria Representative to the UN Ammar Benjamaa urged the Council to adopt a robust, clear-cut stance on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

He called for decisive measures that could put an end to the Israeli policy of ethnic cleansing in Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

"The region is on the edge of an abyss" Benjamaa warned, adding that the Israeli occupying power "is relentlessly pursuing ethnic cleansing in Gaza and creating a new fait accompli in the West Bank." The International Court of Justice advisory opinion states that the precise modalities for ending Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory are matters for the Assembly and the Council to address, he reminded. On her part, Helen Clark, Member of the Elders, said, "The failure to implement Council resolution 2334 (2016) poses an existential question." Clark, a former prime minister of New Zealand, questioned if the Security Council can enforce its own resolutions.

The Council members who question the binding status of their body's resolutions or use their veto to protect an ally are not only eroding the Council's authority, but also undermining their long-term interests.

Welcoming Wednesday's adoption of the General Assembly resolution concerning the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on this matter, she asked, "How will the Council respond to the advisory opinion?" Proposing a set of guiding principles to underpin a pathway towards sustainable peace, she said that full UN membership and recognition of the State of Palestine should be supported by all Council members and other States.

"Statehood is not dependent on peace negotiations -- and should not have to wait for governance reforms," Clark said, adding that the security of Palestinians and Israelis must be given equal weighting.

"Israel's security concerns do not justify unlawful occupation or annexation," she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine said that both the International Court of Justice and the General Assembly acted - "because there are no veto powers in these two institutions," asking, "Will the Security Council follow them?" The Assembly adopted the September 18 resolution - "the first-ever presented by the State of Palestine", he noted - because the Council failed to exercise its primary responsibility.

Eight years have passed since the adoption of resolution 2334 (2016), over which Israel has violated the text - just like every other - persisting in its breaches of the most-fundamental rules of international law.

Urging the Council to ensure respect for its resolutions, he underscored that anyone who expects Palestinians to "coexist with their chains" is "truly misguided."