My Care Labs Offers Testing Services Across California, Offering Convenient And Fast Results

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Care Labs , a leading provider of diagnostic testing services, is pleased to announce an expansion of their wide variety of testing options available to individual patients and medical facilities throughout California. Serving hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and care facilities, My Care Labs is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and accessible testing solutions that meet the needs of communities across the state.Operating from its Fremont location, My Care Labs offers a full range of testing services with same-day or 24-hour results. The Fremont lab is open five days a week, Monday through Friday, ensuring timely diagnostics for both walk-in patients and those with appointments. For those who prefer the convenience of at-home testing, My Care Labs also offers mobile services to patients within a 15-mile radius of the Fremont lab. Patients can book their appointments online, and a qualified medical professional will visit their home to collect the sample. Results will be processed and delivered either the same day or within 24 hours.To better serve Southern California, My Care Labs has introduced mobile testing in Riverside, CA. Patients in the Riverside area can also book appointments online, with samples collected at their homes by the local My Care Labs team. These samples are then sent to the Fremont lab for processing, with results available within 48 hours. Additionally, My Care Labs hosts a pop-up testing location every Sunday at 7940 Mission Blvd, Riverside, providing further access to essential testing services.For patients outside these regions, My Care Labs offers at-home test kits, which are shipped directly to the patient's location. After collecting their sample, patients simply mail it back to My Care Labs using the provided shipping label, and results are delivered within 24 to 48 hours.In addition to Covid-19, RSV, and Influenza testing, My Care Labs' Fremont location also provides routine blood work and drug testing. All major insurances are accepted, including MediCal and Medicare, ensuring that patients from various backgrounds can easily access the services they need.The lab is also excited to announce the launch of its new UTI testing service, which will officially be available in October 2024. This new service further enhances My Care Labs' comprehensive testing offerings, delivering fast, accurate results to help patients receive the care they need without delay.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (510)-790-4500.About My Care Labs:My Care Labs is a trusted provider of diagnostic testing services throughout California, offering fast, reliable testing for individuals and medical facilities. With a focus on accessibility, the lab provides mobile testing, at-home test kits, and convenient lab locations. Dedicated to serving the community, My Care Labs delivers same-day and 24-hour results for a variety of tests and accepts all major insurance plans.

