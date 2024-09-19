Kuwait Cultural Week In Moscow Features Heritage Performance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- As part of Kuwait cultural week in Moscow, Al-Ameri folklore troupe, of Kuwait, gave a heritage performance featuring 'Al-Nahmah' (local fishermen's songs) and poetry at the Maly Theatre on Thursday.

Dr. Khalaf Al-Khaledi read an Arabic poem titled 'bin al-odabaa wa al-olama' (between men of letters and scientists) during the performance.

The cultural week is organized by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature between September 17 and 24, said NCCAL's Assistant Secretary-General and head of Kuwait delegation to Moscow Mosaed Al-Zamel.

The week-long event aims to give the Russian people an insight into the cultural heritage and arts of Kuwait, he told KUNA on the sidelines of the performance tonight.

The bilateral ties between Kuwait and Russia have kept growing in all areas since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1963 and the signing of an agreement on economic and artistic cooperation in the following year, Al-Zamel noted.

He thanked Kuwait Ambassador to Russia Dr. Rashed Al-Adwani for contributing to the success of the cultural week in Moscow which also included an art exhibition and feature film on Mahmoud Ashkinani, and a symposium by Dr. Hilah Al-Mekimi on Kuwait-Russia relations. (end)

