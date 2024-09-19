Pres. Macron Meets Blinken On Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 19 (KUNA) - French President Emmanuel and visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a range of regional issues of common concern, notably the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

They reaffirmed the firm support from their two countries to Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression, the Elysee said in a statement on Thursday.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, President Macron and Secretary Blinken agreed to coordinate the relief efforts of both countries for the Palestinian citizens in Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrival in Paris earlier today, Blinken held talks with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on the possibility of deescalating the conflict in Middle East. (pickup previous)

sam









