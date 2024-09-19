Verkada Recognizes Its 2024 Safety Champions At Verkadaone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today recognized Lieutenant Ben Jones (Winston-Salem Department), Steve Camsey (The Salvation Army), and Jamie Lewsadder (La Cañada School District) as its inaugural Safety Champion Award

winners. More than 1,600 security and IT leaders gathered at VerkadaOne

to celebrate these Safety Champions for their impact in communities across the country and tireless work to keep people and places safe.

Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada, with Verkada's 2024 Safety Champions: Steve Camsey (Left), Jamie Lewsadder (Center), and Lieutenant Ben Jones (Right).

"We are honored to recognize Verkada's inaugural class of Safety Champions – Lieutenant Ben Jones, Steve Camsey, and Jamie Lewsadder – and, importantly, share their inspiring stories," said Alana O'Grady Lauk, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. "They work tirelessly to make the communities that we live and work in safer, and it is their dedication that inspires us at Verkada to live out our mission of protecting people and places in a privacy-sensitive way."

Lieutenant Ben Jones, Winston-Salem Police Department (NC) | Impact Award

Lieutenant Ben Jones leads the nationally-recognized Real Time Crime Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he leverages the latest technology – from AI-powered search and license plate recognition to critical software integrations that bring data from cameras, police cars and other communications devices – to better protect his community of more than 250,000 people. Lt. Jones has invested time and resources to train other police departments ways to prioritize rapid responses using precise and accurate data. His "Get Connected Winston-Salem" campaign – which integrates community-owned cameras into the city's Real Time Crime Center – has not only gotten his community more engaged in safety, but also dramatically reduced the amount of time it takes to solve cases. Verkada will donate $15,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem on behalf of Lt. Jones.

Steve Camsey, The Salvation Army (FL) | Security Professional Excellence Award

Steve Camsey has spent more than 35 years at the Salvation Army, where today he leads security for its Florida Division. For Steve and his team, safety is paramount. At just one of its sites in Florida, the Salvation Army provides 182,000 nights of shelter for men, women, and children each year – an impact that is amplified across the more than 47 sites it operates throughout state. At the Salvation Army's emergency housing facilities, homeless shelters, transitional living centers, group homes, and family shelters, they have been able to implement new safeguards for employees and those in need, including restricting traffic flow to high-risk areas, faster alerts to law enforcement, and better investigations after incidents.

Jamie Lewsadder, La Cañada School District (CA) | School Safety Excellence Award

Jamie Lewsadder has held many roles at La Cañada School District, from student to English teacher, then technology teacher on special assignment, and now Chief Technology Officer. In 2018, she began to devote her time to becoming a safety and security researcher, which included attending Homeland Security, FBI, and Secret Service trainings. Since then, Jamie has been translating those lessons into solutions that increase safety and security at the five campuses in her school district, as well as empower La Cañada to maintain its open, accessible and welcoming environment. These solutions include training parents on the school's safety protocols and what it means to be part of the safety solution, as well as an anonymous tip line with two-way messaging so anyone – students, staff, families, and community members – can report a worrying incident or behavior. Verkada will donate $50,000 of Verkada products to La Cañada School District on behalf of Jamie.

The 2025 Safety Champion Awards will open in January 2025.

for more news and announcements.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms

- provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 26,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

