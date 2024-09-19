Room Reimagined Design Offers Budget-Friendly DIY Design Plans By Award-Winning Interior Designer Gina Wolleat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DIY Design Plans can save a significant amount of money by using our professional design ideas and implementing them as your time and budget allows.

LINO LAKES, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Room Reimagined Design , an innovative interior design firm in Lino Lakes, Minnesota is excited to announce the launch of their new service - DIY Design Plans. This service is specifically designed to cater to clients who are looking for budget-friendly interior design solutions without compromising on quality. The DIY Design Plans are created by the renowned and award-winning interior designer, Gina Wolleat. You can view the DIY Design Plan offering on the firm's website.The DIY Design Plan by Room Reimagined Design is a perfect solution for clients who want to transform their space on a budget. These plans provide a step-by-step guide to creating a personalized and stylish interior design for any room in the house, or the entire house. The plans include detailed instructions, a shopping list, and a 3D visualization of the final design. Clients can choose from a variety of design styles and customize the plan according to their preferences and budget.Gina Wolleat, the founder and lead designer of Room Reimagined Design, believes that everyone deserves to have a beautiful and functional space, regardless of their budget. She says, "I am thrilled to offer DIY Design Plans to our clients. It's a great way to make interior design accessible and affordable for everyone. With these plans, clients can create a space that reflects their personal style and fits their budget."The DIY Design Plan idea by Room Reimagined Design is now available on their website, along with other interior design services. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Gina Wolleat has a keen eye for design and a passion for helping clients create their dream space.About Room Reimagined DesignRoom Reimagined Design is owned and operated by Gina Wolleat - an award-winning interior designer in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. We specialize in full-service furnishings design for residential and commercial spaces of all sizes as well as DIY Design plans for budget-friendly do-it-yourselfers.

