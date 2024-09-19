Hogge Precision Parts Co, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years Of Manufacturing In South Carolina With Cutting-Edge CNC Machines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hartsville, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartsville, South Carolina -

Hogge Precision Parts Co, Inc. is celebrating their 35th anniversary by announcing the expansion of its capabilities with the addition of two new CNC machines. These machines are set to improve production efficiency and precision, catering to the growing demand for high-quality machined parts.

The new CNC equipment will enable Hogge Precision to offer a wider range of services to clients. This addition strengthens the company's commitment to delivering reliable, high-precision components. The machines will also boost production capacity and shorten turnaround times for customer orders.

Danny Hogge Jr., the CEO of Hogge Precision, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "We've grown over the past 35 years from humble beginnings to become an industry leader. I feel honored and grateful to have been involved in the success of Hogge Precision over the decades."

This acquisition is part of Hogge Precision's ongoing efforts to modernize its production facilities. By adding state-of-the-art technology, the company aims to improve quality control and ensure consistent products. These enhancements are expected to benefit both existing and new clients, providing better products in shorter timeframes. The company's advanced CNC milling and turning services are particularly set to benefit from these upgrades, facilitating the production of even more precise and complex components.

Danny Hogge Jr. shared his excitement, "Our team is thrilled about the new opportunities these machines bring. With these enhanced capabilities, we can take on more complex projects and deliver even greater precision. This upgrade shows our commitment to excellence."

More information about Hogge Precision and its capabilities can be found on their LinkedIn page at :// . The company looks forward to serving its customers with the same level of dedication that has defined its history.

Hogge Precision's dedication to innovation is evident in its efforts to upgrade equipment and processes. The new CNC machines are expected to increase productivity and ensure the company meets the high standards expected by its clients. This move highlights the importance of investing in advanced technology to stay competitive in the manufacturing industry.

The company's history reflects a tradition of excellence and customer satisfaction. Over the years, Hogge Precision has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability. The new CNC machines are a testament to this ongoing commitment to meet the changing needs of the market.

Through continuous investment in technology and infrastructure, Hogge Precision aims to maintain its position as a leader in the precision parts industry. The company remains focused on delivering top-quality products and services while adapting to the evolving demands of the industry.

Hogge Precision continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and product quality. The acquisition of the new CNC machines supports the company's high standards and fosters the growth of a diverse client base. This strategic move is expected to positively impact the company's ability to deliver precise and timely solutions. Additionally, their services in Swiss machining and screw machining will undoubtedly benefit from these technological advancements, allowing the company to serve industries such as medical, aerospace, and electronics even more effectively.

Hogge Precision Parts Co, Inc. shows its commitment to staying ahead in the precision manufacturing sector with the integration of new CNC technology. This investment reflects the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With these advancements, Hogge Precision is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of its clients and continue its tradition of excellence. Check out their "our history " page for more information.

