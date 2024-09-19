Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Eagle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mosscreek offers new energy-efficient homes with open layouts and designer details

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Mosscreek

(RichmondAmerican/Mosscreek ), a notable new Eagle neighborhood. This dynamic community will offer beautiful new ranch and two-story homes showcasing professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican/MosscreekGO )

The Delaney is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Mosscreek in Eagle, Idaho.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Mosscreek for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary ice cream and tour the impressive Delaney model home. A prize drawing will also be held.



About

Mosscreek:



New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $600s

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans with green features

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,910 sq. ft.

Gourmet kitchens and deluxe primary bathrooms available

Close proximity to Boise River, recreation, shopping and dining Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Mosscreek

is located at W. Double Blue Street in Eagle. Call 208.810.7142 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following

MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

