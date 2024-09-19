SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Video Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 third quarter results after close on October 2, 2024. A call and webcast to discuss these results will take place October 3, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company's third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . Conference call participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:

North American callers: 1-844-763-8274

International callers: 1-647-484-8814

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript or replay of the call, please visit or email ... .

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

