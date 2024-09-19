PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC ) on September 18, 2024, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable October 21, 2024, to of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED