IGT Executive Shondra Deloach-Perea Honored By Global Gaming Women With Patty Becker Pay It Forward Award

International Game PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that Shondra DeLoach-Perea, IGT Vice President Field Services, Call Centers and Operations, has been named a recipient of Global Gaming Women's (GGW) 2024 "Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award."

The annual award program honors women in the gaming who have contributed to GGW's initiatives and helped support women in their organization and community.

"Global Gaming Women is thrilled to recognize Shondra DeLoach-Perea as a recipient of the Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award," said Lauren Bates, GGW President . "The award recipients are individuals in the gaming industry who embody GGW's vision of creating a culture of inclusiveness and diversity that empowers women to succeed, and we look forward to celebrating Shondra's contributions at our annual 'Kick Up Your Heels' event."

"IGT congratulates Shondra DeLoach-Perea on receiving Global Gaming Women's Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award," said

Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO . "This outstanding recognition reflects Shondra's exemplary leadership at IGT and beyond, and her unwavering commitment to advancing women in gaming, elevating DEI programs across the sector, and mentoring the next generation of leaders."

With a gaming career that extends more than 25 years, DeLoach-Perea has worked in multiple facets of the gaming and lottery sectors, including technology, compliance, the call center, operations, employee training, and manufacturing. She started her career at IGT in 2008 as the field services manager for southern Nevada. In her current position, DeLoach-Perea oversees a global team that spans North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In addition to her responsibilities as a global IGT executive, DeLoach-Perea is a passionate, hands-on adviser involved in many IGT employee engagement programs. These programs include the Company's Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, the Las Vegas chapter of IGT's Women's Inclusion Network, where she formerly acted as the co-chair, and the NexGen Employee Impact Group, where she serves as an executive sponsor. DeLoach-Perea is also actively involved in supporting IGT's Sustainable PlayTM initiatives.

DeLoach-Perea's contributions to the business community extend beyond IGT. She participates in GGW's Lean In Circles as a moderator, and holds a co-chair position for Global Gaming Women's DEI Committee. DeLoach-Perea is also involved in the Women in Sports and Events network and participates in multiple initiatives to benefit the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), including the campus's Battle Born YES speaking program and the Executive Development Program in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno.

DeLoach-Perea will be honored during Global Gaming Women's 14th Annual Kick Up Your Heels event at the Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

