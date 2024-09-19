Nature Guard Pest Control Expands With Termite Licensure In Miami And Jacksonville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Guard Pest Control is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to include comprehensive termite control at its Miami and Jacksonville locations. With the of termite licensure, the company now offers expert termite management solutions for both residential and commercial properties across Florida.

The new licensure allows Nature Guard to provide advanced termite inspection, treatment, and prevention services for both Drywood and Subterranean termites. This includes innovative tent-less treatments for Drywood termites and proven methods to eradicate Subterranean termite colonies.

"We are excited to add termite control to our service portfolio," said Hilly Newhouse, CEO of Nature Guard Pest Control. "Termites can severely damage properties, and our new licensure enables us to offer a broader range of services to better protect our clients' homes and businesses."

Nature Guard continues to offer its signature pest management solutions while expanding its services. For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit

or call (855) 405-2345.

About Nature Guard Pest Control

Nature Guard Pest Control provides high-quality, environmentally responsible pest management solutions to residential and commercial clients. Committed to personalized care and exceptional service, Nature Guard is dedicated to protecting properties and ensuring peace of mind.

Contact:

Nature Guard Pest Control

20200 West Dixie Highway

Suite 902 #1068

Aventura, FL 33180

United States

855-405-2345

[email protected]





SOURCE Nature Guard Pest Control, LLC

