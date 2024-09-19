Unlock The Future Of Secure Digital Transactions At Quantum.Tech Europe 2024'S Cryptography Spotlight Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your Opportunity To Meet The Quantum Ecosystem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world of continues to expand, so do the challenges of securing digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of threats. On September 23rd, 2024, Quantum Europe presents the Cryptography Spotlight Day at Twickenham Stadium, a unique one-day event dedicated to the critical advancements in quantum cryptography and their impact on the future of secure communications.Why This Matters for the Cryptocurrency Community:In an industry where secure digital transactions are paramount, the advent of quantum computing poses both significant risks and unprecedented opportunities. Quantum cryptography is emerging as a vital tool to safeguard blockchain networks, ensuring that cryptocurrency transactions remain secure in a post-quantum world. The Cryptography Spotlight Day will explore these intersections, offering insights that are crucial for anyone invested in the future of cryptocurrency security.Event Highlights:Keynote Sessions from Industry Leaders: Hear from top experts in quantum cryptography and cybersecurity, including representatives from NPL, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank. These sessions will delve into the implications of quantum technology on secure communications and financial transactions, particularly within the cryptocurrency space.Panel Discussions on Quantum-Resilient Cryptography: Engage in discussions addressing the challenges posed by quantum computing to existing cryptographic methods. Discover the latest advancements in quantum-resistant technologies designed to protect data and communications in the digital age, ensuring security in a post-quantum world.Networking with Quantum and Crypto Experts: Connect with thought leaders from both the quantum technology and cryptocurrency sectors. This is an unparalleled opportunity to exchange ideas and explore collaborations that could define the future of secure digital finance.Don't Miss This Key Panel Discussion on Quantum Cryptography and Communications. One of the standout sessions at the Cryptography Spotlight Day is the 11:50am Panel Discussion: How are telcos and finance leading the charge to quantum cryptography?This expert-led session will address critical issues such as whether we should be concerned about the advancements in quantum technology or if organizations are adequately preparing. It will explore the future trajectory of quantum communications and the timeline for achieving a fully functional quantum internet. The discussion will also tackle questions about the security of quantum communications, the potential dominance of various platforms, and the readiness of software for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).This panel will be led by the following industry leaders:- Chloe AI, Quantum Researcher, Vodafone- Sergio Gago, MD of AI and Quantum Computing, Moody's Analytics- Alejandro Montblanch, Quantum Communications and Networking Lead, HSBC- Moderated by Tom Allen, Founder and CEO, AI JournalWith just three weeks to go, time is running out to secure your place at this crucial event. Don't miss the chance to be part of the conversation that will shape the future of secure digital transactions. Register now to ensure your participation in this groundbreaking discussion on the future of cryptocurrency security.To register, visit to secure your spot at the Cryptography Spotlight Day at Quantum Europe 2024.About Quantum Europe:Quantum Europe is the leading event dedicated to the commercialization and development of quantum technologies. The event brings together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of quantum, with a particular focus on the implications for cybersecurity and secure communications in the digital age.This expert-led session will address critical issues such as whether we should be concerned about the advancements in quantum technology or if organizations are adequately preparing. It will explore the future trajectory of quantum communications and the timeline for achieving a fully functional quantum internet. The discussion will also tackle questions about the security of quantum communications, the potential dominance of various platforms, and the readiness of software for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Rahul Parekh

Quantum

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.