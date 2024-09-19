Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Kitchen Tool To Help Quickly Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joel H. of Monroe, NY is the creator of the Hard-Boiled Egg Device, a simple and convenient kitchen tool designed to easily remove the shell from hard boiled eggs. The device resembles a cone and can be placed flat on a countertop for application. Four grooves in a cross shape support the egg while a needle or other pointed mechanism is utilized for helping to peel the egg. Users can place the egg on the needle and quickly peel the egg, saving considerable time and effort in the kitchen. This tool is intended to be used prior to the egg being cooked.Tools for peeling hard-boiled eggs vary widely in design and functionality, from manual peelers to mechanical or semi-automated devices. These tools are useful but can be expensive and not save enough time in the kitchen. Devices like manual peelers focus on cracking and loosening the shell, while mechanical devices use vibration, water, or suction to aid in peeling. Consumers need an easier method of peeling one or several hard-boiled eggs. The Hard-Boiled Egg Device fits in this niche kitchen tool industry, offering a timesaving, versatile, and innovative device that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Joel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hard-Boiled Egg Device product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Hard-Boiled Egg Device can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

