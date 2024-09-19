Precision Cable Assemblies Expands With New Monterrey Facility In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Precision Cable Assembly, PCA, new Monterrey Mexico facility

PCA, a global in wire harnesses, cable manufacturing, and custom product solutions, announces its new facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

- Rich HorkyMONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Cable Assemblies (PCA), (a global manufacturer in wire harnesses, cable manufacturing, and custom product solutions), is thrilled to announce the completion of its new facility in Monterrey, Mexico. This strategic expansion comes in response to PCA's growth and the need for enhanced production capabilities.Facility Highlights:-Increased Space: The new facility includes 100,000 sq/ft of manufacturing space, providing ample room for advanced assembly processes and streamlined operations.-Skilled Workforce: PCA has assembled a team of over 250 trained personnel, ensuring outstanding product quality and efficient production.-Investments in Excellence: PCA has made significant investments in both human resources and equipment. Cutting-edge machinery and technology have been integrated to meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality cables and wire harnesses .-Proximity to OEM Partners: The Monterrey facility's strategic location places it close to key Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners. This geographical advantage allows for seamless collaboration and faster delivery times.-Cost-Effective Solutions: North American manufacturers will benefit from reduced shipping costs and lead times by utilizing PCA's Monterrey facility. The streamlined logistics enhances overall efficiency and competitiveness.-Engineering Expertise: PCA's specialty lies in its engineering expertise and proprietary product offering. By providing cost-effective engineering solutions, PCA eliminates the need for competitors' costly power distribution components.-ISO Certification: The facility recently received ISO certification as well as approval from several blue-chip OEM's, underscoring PCA's commitment to quality, safety, and compliance.-Integrated ERP Platform: The Monterrey factory is seamlessly linked to PCA's common Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform headquartered in Wisconsin. This integration optimizes project management, risk assessment, and supply chain operations."Our newest Monterrey facility represents a significant milestone for PCA," said Ryan Schmus, CEO at Precision Cable Assemblies.“Our expanded facility allows us to better serve our customers. With increased capacity and a skilled workforce, we're well-positioned to meet their evolving needs.”“At PCA, we believe that innovation and operational excellence go hand in hand,” adds Rich Horky, President.“Our Monterrey facility embodies this commitment, and we look forward to continued growth and success. The Monterrey operation is ideal for North American OEM's, it makes us the premier partner for reliable wire harness and cable solutions.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Precision Cable AssembliesPhone: +1(262)784-7887Email: ...About Precision Cable Assemblies: Precision Cable Assemblies (PCA) is a leading provider of custom wire harness and cable solutions for industries such as lawn & garden, telecommunications, automotive, snow removal, outdoor power, recreational vehicles, truck, bus, and medical devices. With a commitment to excellence, PCA delivers reliable and high-performance assemblies worldwide.Visit our website:

