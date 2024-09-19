UAE: Kasco Developments To Invest Dh1.2 Billion In New Projects

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Kasco Developments on Thursday said it would invest Dh1.2 billion in three new projects in UAE to cash in on the thriving local property market.

The developer, which has already delivered projects such as Waves Tower, Kasco Residence, Kasco Tower, and Gulf Oasis, will focus particularly on the Business Bay and Al Jaddaf areas.

“Kasco Developments will differentiate itself in Dubai's soaring by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience. Its philosophy, captured by the slogan Inspire Your Soul, goes beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere,” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, chairman of Kasco Developments.

Dubai's property market continued to shine globally, with buyer confidence remaining unmatched, attracting new developers. The number of total transactions in Dubai has pushed the overall units sold in the first eight months of 2024 to 104,250, only 14,000 units short of the total transactions recorded in 2023.

“We plan to create spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyles. This is not just about luxury but about crafting homes where design, energy, and quality align to offer a unique living experience. We are bringing the values of professionalism, reliability, and premium quality to our new real estate ventures.” said Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of Kasco Developments

With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, the company plans to introduce more forward-thinking real estate concepts, incorporating modern design trends and technology to set new industry benchmarks.