Ulvi Kasimov Innovator Or Disruptor Of The Art World?

By Hamza Azhar Salam
Baku, a city at the nexus of continents, cultures and time,
serves as both an ancient gateway and a gleaming vision of
modernity.
Its skyline, dominated by the ultramodern Flame Towers,
contrasts with the ancient walls of the Old City, offering a
metaphor for the life of Ulvi Kasimov-a man straddling the worlds
of tradition and cutting-edge innovation.
His journey through the art world, much like Baku itself, is a
story of blending the old with the new, of reimagining the future
while honouring the past.
Ulvi Kasimov's introduction to the art world was as unlikely as
it was transformative. With a background as a plasma physicist,
energy entrepreneur, and venture capitalist, his early career paths
were more aligned with science than the sweeping brushstrokes of a
painter's canvas.
Yet, it was the evocative work of Azerbaijani artist Zakir
Huseynov that planted the seeds of artistic passion in him.
Huseynov's naïve, folksy landscapes-rich with emotion and
simplicity-struck Ulvi on a personal level. They weren't just
paintings; they were life-affirming narratives, filled with the
warmth of a bygone era.
"I was drawn to the art world through a blend of personal
passion and professional curiosity," Ulvi recounted during our
conversation.
"My journey began with an early morning ritual of deep thinking,
which often led me to contemplate the intersections of technology,
finance, and culture."
It was this contemplation, alongside the inspiration from
Huseynov's work, that spurred Ulvi to explore art in a way few
others had envisioned: through the lens of technology and
innovation.
Ulvi's vision for revolutionising the art world took shape with
his audacious acquisition of the .ART domain. This wasn't just any
domain name; it was a global digital platform designed to transcend
geographical and industrial boundaries.
"Acquiring the .ART domain was a complex and competitive
process," Ulvi explained. "The idea was to create a dedicated
digital space for the art community that transcends industrial and
geographical boundaries. The auction for the domain was intense,
with multiple organisations vying for it."
This investment-tens of millions of pounds-wasn't merely
financial; it was a philosophical commitment. ".ART enables
artists, galleries, and institutions to establish a strong digital
identity and reach global audiences. Simultaneously, it disrupts
traditional models by introducing new ways to interact with, sell,
and appreciate art."
Ulvi sees the .ART domain not just as a digital address, but as
an ecosystem that could fundamentally reshape how art is
experienced in the modern era.
“By leveraging digital tools, .ART democratises access to art
and opens up new economic opportunities for artists worldwide,” he
said, his words carrying the weight of a visionary who has already
seen the future unfold in his mind.
As our conversation deepened, it became clear that Ulvi's
passion for art wasn't confined to the marketplace. It was
personal. His daughter, Medina, a talented artist, played a central
role in shaping his understanding of art's transformative
power.
Medina was born with communication challenges, but it was
through art that she found her voice. "Through her art, she
literally found her voice," Ulvi shared, with a father's quiet
pride. "Today, she is a successful young artist. Through Medina, we
witnessed firsthand the power of art as an essential element of
therapy and healing."
This personal experience inspired Ulvi to launch the Art Therapy
Initiative, a charitable mission aimed at supporting and promoting
the healing powers of art. "I realised that by supporting the art
world, we could have an even greater impact if we placed emphasis
on the healing powers of art," he said.
