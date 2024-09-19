Canik And AEI Systems Grow Stronger In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

CANiK and AEI Systems, companies of Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS) Group, will participate in the DVD Fair, which will be held in the United Kingdom on September 18-19, bringing together the world's leading land vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

CANiK, AEI Systems and UNIROBOTICS within the SYS Group are taking strong steps to transform their capabilities into collaborations abroad.

Following a busy fair and event calendar this year, SYS Group companies will this time participate in the DVD Fair to be held in the United Kingdom on 18-19 September 2024.

Organised by the UK Land Forces and bringing together the world's leading land vehicle and equipment manufacturers, the DVD offers an important opportunity for SYS Group companies to achieve their strategic goals in international markets, particularly in the UK and Europe.

The United Kingdom is of particular importance to the SYS Group. AEI Systems, a well-established British company that joined the SYS Group in 2022, has been producing 20, 25 and 30 mm medium caliber guns for air, land and sea platforms at its facility in England for over 60 years.

While AEI Systems will highlight its 30x113 mm low-recoil medium caliber gun VENOM LR, which has won the appreciation of all modern world armies, CANiK will highlight the world's most durable 12.7x99 mm heavy machine gun families, CANiK M2 QCB, CANiK M2F and CANiK M3. UNIROBOTICS, another group company, will introduce the TRAKON Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS).

SYS General Manager Cahit Utku Aral said that the activities carried out by the Group in the United Kingdom are of strategic importance in achieving the targets they have set.

Aral stated that with the acquisition of AEI Systems by SYS Group, they have strengthened their place in the UK's defense industry, emphasizing that they can directly respond to the needs of the British Armed Forces from our facilities in the UK, develop closer collaborations and open new doors to third countries. Aral noted that being involved in UK defense procurement processes is a critical part of SYS Group's growth targets in Europe.

Aral pointed out that the United Kingdom, beyond being a strong defense market, stands out globally with the importance it attaches to technological innovations, and therefore, as group companies, taking part in the event where the defense industry of the future is discussed and, in a sense, the combat environment of the future is shaped, and evaluating new cooperation opportunities here, will contribute to SYS Group achieving its goals.

Aral reported that CANiK, AEI Systems and UNIROBOTICS are ready to offer the most advanced solutions with innovative and advanced technologies, especially to the United Kingdom and other friendly countries with the collaborations to be established there.