Canik And AEI Systems Grow Stronger In UK

CANiK and AEI Systems, companies of Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS)
Group, will participate in the DVD Fair, which will be held in the
United Kingdom on September 18-19, bringing together the world's
leading land vehicle and equipment manufacturers.
CANiK, AEI Systems and UNIROBOTICS within the SYS Group are
taking strong steps to transform their capabilities into
collaborations abroad.
Following a busy fair and event calendar this year, SYS Group
companies will this time participate in the DVD Fair to be held in
the United Kingdom on 18-19 September 2024.
Organised by the UK Land Forces and bringing together the
world's leading land vehicle and equipment manufacturers, the DVD
offers an important opportunity for SYS Group companies to achieve
their strategic goals in international markets, particularly in the
UK and Europe.
The United Kingdom is of particular importance to the SYS Group.
AEI Systems, a well-established British company that joined the SYS
Group in 2022, has been producing 20, 25 and 30 mm medium caliber
guns for air, land and sea platforms at its facility in England for
over 60 years.
While AEI Systems will highlight its 30x113 mm low-recoil medium
caliber gun VENOM LR, which has won the appreciation of all modern
world armies, CANiK will highlight the world's most durable 12.7x99
mm heavy machine gun families, CANiK M2 QCB, CANiK M2F and CANiK
M3. UNIROBOTICS, another group company, will introduce the TRAKON
Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS).
SYS General Manager Cahit Utku Aral said that the activities
carried out by the Group in the United Kingdom are of strategic
importance in achieving the targets they have set.
Aral stated that with the acquisition of AEI Systems by SYS
Group, they have strengthened their place in the UK's defense
industry, emphasizing that they can directly respond to the needs
of the British Armed Forces from our facilities in the UK, develop
closer collaborations and open new doors to third countries. Aral
noted that being involved in UK defense procurement processes is a
critical part of SYS Group's growth targets in Europe.
Aral pointed out that the United Kingdom, beyond being a strong
defense market, stands out globally with the importance it attaches
to technological innovations, and therefore, as group companies,
taking part in the event where the defense industry of the future
is discussed and, in a sense, the combat environment of the future
is shaped, and evaluating new cooperation opportunities here, will
contribute to SYS Group achieving its goals.
Aral reported that CANiK, AEI Systems and UNIROBOTICS are ready
to offer the most advanced solutions with innovative and advanced
technologies, especially to the United Kingdom and other friendly
countries with the collaborations to be established there.
