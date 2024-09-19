President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's House-Museum In Shusha
9/19/2024 3:11:16 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated
in the reopening of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum in Shusha,
following its restoration, Azernews reports.
We present the recent footages from the museum restored by the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation!
