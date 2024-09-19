Debunking False Parallels: Azerbaijan's COP29 And Absurdity Of Nazi Comparisons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Recently we came upon an intriguing, yet so an article
containing several misrepresentations (absurdly written) in one of
the US-based Armenian publications, which also needs to be touched
upon. An article named“Is COP29 Berlin 1936” by Michael Rubin,
published on the US-based Mirror-Spectator, frames Azerbaijan's
hosting of COP29 as akin to Nazi Germany's propaganda-driven
Olympics. However, before we decode the inaccurate statements,
certain things need to be sorted out first. We would like to bring
one point to the attention of Mr. Rubin that it's crucial to
correct the misrepresentation of the situation regarding
"Nagorno-Karabakh", referred to as so-called and not existing
"Artsakh”. These territories, known internationally as Garabagh,
are recognised as part of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory under
international law.
As we embark on reading this analyst's article, we come up with
a baseless claim saying that President Ilham Aliyev harbours
"deep-seated racism" and rejects Armenian cultural or religious
legitimacy. It is essential to highlight that, contrary to Armenia,
Azerbaijan's commitment to religious harmony and peaceful
coexistence, including its protection of Armenian heritage within
the country, has always been present. For instance, Rubin, the
Armenian church in Baku, stands as a testament to this, preserved
and maintained despite the conflict. This demonstrates that
Azerbaijan does not reject Armenian cultural or religious identity,
as falsely implied in the article. Additionally, Azerbaijan had
frequently emphasised the idea of reintegration requests from
Armenians. Unlike Armenia, throughout the years of occupation, it
conducted notorious ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis.
As President Ilham Aliyev stated in a forum titled "Garabagh:
Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" that“our
proposals from the very beginning of the time - when the Second
Garabagh War ended - were very clear. People who live in Garabagh
have two options: either to become Azerbaijani citizens – we
provided all the necessary legal and also security framework for
that – or to find another place to live. There can be no other
option. The other option can be a residence permit or work permit
to live and to work in the country, which you don't consider to be
your country.” (source: President Ilham Aliyev's official statement ).
This approach shows that Azerbaijan's intention is not to expel,
oppress, or show racism towards Armenians but rather to integrate
them within the country under a framework of law and safety. So it
is more accurate to say that Azerbaijan's post and even pre-war
position focused on securing peace and rebuilding the region, and
the government's actions and statements reflect a commitment as
well.
Misrepresentation of Azerbaijan's goals and inaccuracy
of comparison
Now to address the article's misguided comparison, which
compares Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 to the 1936 Berlin Olympics,
Nazi propaganda. First and foremost, Mr. Rubin must understand
beforehand that Azerbaijan's participation in global environmental
efforts has a different context, focussing on climate issues, not
political ideology. Second, Azerbaijan prefers to be a country that
does not glorify names of Nazi or anything related to German
Hitlerite regime. Needless to say, that Armenia is a country that
glorifies Nazi collaborators Garegin Nzhdeh, Drastamat Kanayan as
the national heroes of the country.
I would like to remind that the Nzhdeh monument was erected in
Yerevan in 2016, during Serzh Sargsyan's presidency. But later,
during the period when Nikol Pashinyan became Prime Minister of
Armenia, the demand to demolish the monument was repeatedly heard
from Russia. In Yerevan, something was constantly mumbled in
response, but the monument is still in place. And, eventually, on
the first day of 2024, on this so beloved person's birthday, we saw
new generations of Armenian fascists marching through the Armenian
capital city of Yerevan with Nazi-stylized flags. Nzhdeh - a
collaborator of the German Hitlerite regime who recruited ethnic
Armenians to serve in Nazi special services during the Second World
War. Yes, it was Nzhdeh's collaboration with the Nazis that led to
his arrest by the Soviet military counterintelligence in Bulgaria.
This is the face of the national hero of the Armenian people, on
whose birthday a blatantly fascist march was organised in Yerevan,
during which the whole range of disgusting escapades took place -
from zigging marchers to the demonstration of Nazi slogans.
So, unlike the Olympics comparison, COP29 represents an
opportunity for all the participating countries to foster
trans-regional cooperation. By hosting the event, Azerbaijan aims
to bridge geopolitical divides, notably between itself and Armenia,
using climate diplomacy. The nation sees this as a chance to
address environmental and political challenges through dialogue and
collaboration, with the goal of peacebuilding in the South
Caucasus.
Finally, we urge the editorial team of Mirror-Spectator
and Michael Rubin to set aside provocations and instead support
peace and reconciliation between our nations for a better
future.
