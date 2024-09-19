(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Recently we came upon an intriguing, yet so an article containing several misrepresentations (absurdly written) in one of the US-based Armenian publications, which also needs to be touched upon. An article named“Is COP29 Berlin 1936” by Michael Rubin, published on the US-based Mirror-Spectator, frames Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 as akin to Nazi Germany's propaganda-driven Olympics. However, before we decode the inaccurate statements, certain things need to be sorted out first. We would like to bring one point to the attention of Mr. Rubin that it's crucial to correct the misrepresentation of the situation regarding "Nagorno-Karabakh", referred to as so-called and not existing "Artsakh”. These territories, known internationally as Garabagh, are recognised as part of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory under international law.

As we embark on reading this analyst's article, we come up with a baseless claim saying that President Ilham Aliyev harbours "deep-seated racism" and rejects Armenian cultural or religious legitimacy. It is essential to highlight that, contrary to Armenia, Azerbaijan's commitment to religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, including its protection of Armenian heritage within the country, has always been present. For instance, Rubin, the Armenian church in Baku, stands as a testament to this, preserved and maintained despite the conflict. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan does not reject Armenian cultural or religious identity, as falsely implied in the article. Additionally, Azerbaijan had frequently emphasised the idea of reintegration requests from Armenians. Unlike Armenia, throughout the years of occupation, it conducted notorious ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated in a forum titled "Garabagh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" that“our proposals from the very beginning of the time - when the Second Garabagh War ended - were very clear. People who live in Garabagh have two options: either to become Azerbaijani citizens – we provided all the necessary legal and also security framework for that – or to find another place to live. There can be no other option. The other option can be a residence permit or work permit to live and to work in the country, which you don't consider to be your country.” (source: President Ilham Aliyev's official statement ).

This approach shows that Azerbaijan's intention is not to expel, oppress, or show racism towards Armenians but rather to integrate them within the country under a framework of law and safety. So it is more accurate to say that Azerbaijan's post and even pre-war position focused on securing peace and rebuilding the region, and the government's actions and statements reflect a commitment as well.

Misrepresentation of Azerbaijan's goals and inaccuracy of comparison

Now to address the article's misguided comparison, which compares Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 to the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Nazi propaganda. First and foremost, Mr. Rubin must understand beforehand that Azerbaijan's participation in global environmental efforts has a different context, focussing on climate issues, not political ideology. Second, Azerbaijan prefers to be a country that does not glorify names of Nazi or anything related to German Hitlerite regime. Needless to say, that Armenia is a country that glorifies Nazi collaborators Garegin Nzhdeh, Drastamat Kanayan as the national heroes of the country.

I would like to remind that the Nzhdeh monument was erected in Yerevan in 2016, during Serzh Sargsyan's presidency. But later, during the period when Nikol Pashinyan became Prime Minister of Armenia, the demand to demolish the monument was repeatedly heard from Russia. In Yerevan, something was constantly mumbled in response, but the monument is still in place. And, eventually, on the first day of 2024, on this so beloved person's birthday, we saw new generations of Armenian fascists marching through the Armenian capital city of Yerevan with Nazi-stylized flags. Nzhdeh - a collaborator of the German Hitlerite regime who recruited ethnic Armenians to serve in Nazi special services during the Second World War. Yes, it was Nzhdeh's collaboration with the Nazis that led to his arrest by the Soviet military counterintelligence in Bulgaria. This is the face of the national hero of the Armenian people, on whose birthday a blatantly fascist march was organised in Yerevan, during which the whole range of disgusting escapades took place - from zigging marchers to the demonstration of Nazi slogans.

So, unlike the Olympics comparison, COP29 represents an opportunity for all the participating countries to foster trans-regional cooperation. By hosting the event, Azerbaijan aims to bridge geopolitical divides, notably between itself and Armenia, using climate diplomacy. The nation sees this as a chance to address environmental and political challenges through dialogue and collaboration, with the goal of peacebuilding in the South Caucasus.

Finally, we urge the editorial team of Mirror-Spectator and Michael Rubin to set aside provocations and instead support peace and reconciliation between our nations for a better future.