Ukraine, Sweden Discuss Possibility Of War Pilot Training, Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the visit of the delegation from the of Defense of Ukraine to Sweden, the parties discussed cooperation in the fields of fighter pilot training, development of new defense doctrines, and the status of the transfer of aerial reconnaissance aircraft.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

The Deputy of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, Oleksandr Balanutsa, and Head of Defense Policy at the Swedish Ministry of Defense, Victoria Malmer, discussed cooperation with Ukrainian research and innovation institutions for the joint development of new defense policies and doctrines.

During a visit to the Swedish Defense Research Institute in Stockholm, Balanutsa noted that Ukraine seeks not only to adopt the experience of its partners, but also to share its own advanced developments.

Ukraine,'s defense ministries hold consultations

"The war is transformed every day, and the Ukrainian military pays a high cost for this experience. We want our knowledge to help the Allies form an idea of ​​modern combat operations," he emphasized.

An important part of the visit was an introductory meeting with representatives of the Combat Simulation Center of the Swedish Air Force, where the Ukrainian delegation learned in detail about the process of Swedish pilot training on aviation simulators.

The Ukrainian side has expressed interest in training its pilots and other specialists from the Ukrainian Air Force in Sweden.

In addition, issues related to the transfer of ACS 890 aerial reconnaissance and control aircraft to Ukraine, their integration into the Ukrainian air defense system, as well as interaction with the existing combat aviation available to Ukraine were discussed.

"Cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden in training and exchange of experience is a key element in the training of our specialists. This will not only increase the effectiveness of combat operations, but also help ensure a better understanding of modern warfare," Balanutsa said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a phone call, the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden assured the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, of further support for Ukraine.