Explosion Rocks Mariupol - Andriushchenko
Date
9/19/2024 3:10:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, on the evening of Thursday, September 19.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city mayor, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Mariupol. Enemy air defense is working. At the same time, a minute before, planes were spotted in the sky flying in the direction of Rostov/Yeysk," the post said.
