Injury Toll In Enemy Airstrike On Sumy Rises To 13
9/19/2024 3:10:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 13 others injured in a Russian airstrike on the Sumy Regional Geriatric Nursing Home on Thursday.
The region's military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the hit, as of 19:00, one person was killed and 13 suffered injuries of varying severity," the post reads.
The administration also reported that 221 patients were at the medical facility at the time of the attack, including 87 low-mobility patients.
