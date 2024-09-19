Ukraine's Presidential Office Says Zelensky Will Meet With Biden, Harris, Trump Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States next week to address the UN General Assembly and hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukraine's Presidential Office said this in a statement on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"The President of Ukraine will address the UN General Assembly, meet with representatives of American defense and companies, and the Ukrainian community. The Head of State will hold bilateral negotiations with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly," the statement reads.

Zelensky will meet with Biden to present Ukraine's victory plan. The Ukrainian leader expects to discuss the details of this plan and the United States' support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

Additionally, Zelensky plans to meet with Harris, representatives of the U.S. Congress from both parties, and Trump.