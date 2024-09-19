Russian Forces Have Already Used Almost 90 Bombs Today - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has already used almost 90 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"In just this one day alone – so far – Russian forces have already used nearly 90 guided aerial bombs targeting our cities and Ukrainian positions. We will definitely respond to the Russian army for this terror. In a tangible manner," he said.

He stressed that one bomb hit a nursing home for the elderly in Sumy, where a rescue operation is ongoing.

"According to current information, there were nearly 300 people in the building – over 200 patients and 60 staff members. The evacuation of people is ongoing, and it is being checked whether anyone remains trapped under the rubble. There are reports of casualties, at least one person has died. My condolences," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia could not have been unaware that this nursing home for the elderly is not a military base, not a military target.

On September 19, 2024, at around 15:40, the Russians launched an airstrike on a nursing home for the elderly in Sumy. One person was killed and 13 others suffered injuries of varying severity.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine