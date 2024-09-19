One Dead, 13 Injured: Rescue Work Completed In Sumy Nursing Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, rescuers have completed work at the site of an air strike by the Russian on a geriatric boarding house.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on .

Rescuers managed to evacuate 147 people from the damaged building.

According to updated information, 13 people were injured. A 70-year-old woman died.

Rescue operations have been completed.

Video: official channel of the National Police of Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 13 people were injured and one person died as a result of an air strike on the Sumy regional geriatric boarding house, where elderly people live.