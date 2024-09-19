One Dead, 13 Injured: Rescue Work Completed In Sumy Nursing Home
9/19/2024 3:10:52 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, rescuers have completed work at the site of an air strike by the Russian army on a geriatric boarding house.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .
Rescuers managed to evacuate 147 people from the damaged building.
According to updated information, 13 people were injured. A 70-year-old woman died.
Rescue operations have been completed.
Video: official channel of the National Police of Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 13 people were injured and one person died as a result of an air strike on the Sumy regional geriatric boarding house, where elderly people live.
