UN Experts: Recent Blasts On Lebanon, Syria Violate Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- UN human rights experts on Thursday condemned the 'malicious manipulation' of thousands of electronic pagers and radios to explode simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, calling them "terrifying" violations of international law.

In a statement issued from Geneva the experts warned that the could constitute war crimes including the killing of civilians and indiscriminate attacks.

"These attacks violate the human right to life with no evidence that the posed any imminent threat," the experts stated.

They called for an independent investigation to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.

The experts highlighted that at the time of the attacks it was impossible to distinguish between civilians and those involved in hostilities.

"Such indiscriminate targeting inevitably violates humanitarian law," they added.

The experts also pointed to the use of booby traps prohibited under international humanitarian law.

They explained, "modified civilian objects such as pagers rigged with explosives could fall under this category further violating legal norms.

Booby traps cause harm when triggered by seemingly harmless actions like answering a pager," they noted.

The experts emphasized that violence intended to spread terror among civilians is also considered a war crime. "A climate of fear now pervades everyday life in Lebanon," they warned.

They also called for the United Nations to launch a prompt effective and impartial investigation offering their assistance.

They urged states to prosecute those responsible for the attacks including by using universal jurisdiction over war crimes.

The experts also urged all parties involved to respect international humanitarian law and seek peaceful resolutions. "

The ongoing violence is destabilizing the entire region," they warned, adding that the UN Security Council and General Assembly must act swiftly to restore peace and ensure justice.

According to the statement the attacks reportedly killed at least 32 people among them two kids as well as medical personnel and maimed or injured 3.250 including a diplomat and 200 critically injured.

The UN experts include the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz and Special Rapporteur on the right to education Farida Shaheed among with other experts. (end(

