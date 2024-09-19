Kuwait's Charity Lays Cornerstone Of Hospital E. Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society has laid a cornerstone to set up and equip a Kuwaiti-funded public hospital in Seiyun city in Hadhramout, east of Yemen, as part of "Kuwait is by your side" campaign.

In a news statement made on Thursday, Amer Al-Aimri, undersecretary of Hadhramout, lauded Kuwait's humanitarian and development support to Yemen, thanking Kuwaiti female donator who funded this project.

He also commended outstanding efforts and contributions of the society to several projects in Hadhramout in all sectors.

Meanwhile, Hani al-Amoudi, a senior at Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of this project in providing primary healthcare and services in a way that contributes to improving general health level.

The project contains outpatients clinics, an emergency department, operation rooms, an intensive care unit and others. (end)

