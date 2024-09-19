Fifth JPC Meeting On Waqf (Amendment) Bill Witnesses Heated Arguments, Views & Counter-Views

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The fifth round of the meeting on Thursday of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to discuss the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill, 2024, witnessed a charged-up debate between the BJP parliamentarians and the Opposition MPs.

At one point, even JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal got engaged in a heated exchange of words with the parliamentarians of the Opposition camp.

The meeting concluded with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) submitting its views on the proposed amendments, while opposing the Bill.

The AIMPLB presented a 200-page report in which it included the Board's points highlighting key points for opposing the Bill.

The AIMPLB particularly opposed the proposals on 'Waqf By User' and rights to be given to DM over matters related to the Waqf Board.

Speaking at the meeting, an AIMPLB representative said: "We reject all the amendments."

The AIMPLB also described the Bill as "anti-Islam and anti-Muslims". Its views on the matter were presented during the meeting by Board president Maulana Saifullah Rahmani, Qasim Rasool Ilyas and Advocate Samshad, among five others.

Among all, Shamshad spoke at length on the subject, underlining the reasons behind the AIMPLB's reasons behind opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz extended its support to the proposed amendments to the Bill.

Describing the Bill as "beneficial for 85 per cent Muslims", it also demanded including the Dalits and Adivasis of the Muslim community under its ambit.

However, there were frequent interruptions by the Opposition MPs while Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz was speaking during the JPC meeting in support of the Bill.

This led to heated arguments between the MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition MPs.

Slamming the stance of the Opposition MPs, the BJP Parliamentarians expressed their anger and disappointment, accusing the opposition MPs of being silent if any Muslim organisation criticises the Bill and "creating a commotion" when the proposed amendments are backed by any Muslim body.

Patna-based Chanakya Law University Vice Chancellor and Muslim intellectual Prof. Faizan Mustafa also presented his views on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the fifth round of the JPC meeting on Thursday.

He termed the proposal to give authority to the DMs on matters related to Waqf "incorrect". Besides, he also opposed other provisions proposed in the Bill.

Mustafa urged the government to proceed with the Bill "on the basis of everyone's nod".

During the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wondered why Home Minister Amit Shah had been talking about the Bill even as it had been referred to the JPC for discussion.

The Opposition MPs even claimed that "the JPC is being put under pressure" over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

All these views and counter-views led to a heated exchange of words during the meeting.

In the course of the meeting, a BJP MP also spoke on the subject of documentation of Waqf properties, which led to another round of heated arguments in which even JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal was involved.