Israeli Forces Conduct West Bank Raids Amid Clashes, Arrest 19 Palestinians

On Thursday morning, Israeli forces launched a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, leading to confrontations in several areas and the arrest of 19 Palestinians, including a woman, a journalist, and former prisoners. The raids, which took place in towns and cities such as Jenin, Qalqilya, and Nablus, involved house-to-house searches, with Israeli reportedly damaging property and conducting on-the-spot interrogations.

Armed clashes erupted in several locations, including Jenin, Qalqilya, and Nablus, leaving multiple Palestinians injured. The Israeli military arrested 19 individuals, among them former prisoner Jamal Hindi, who was re-arrested in Qalqilya just two weeks after his release from a 20-year sentence in Israeli prisons. Margaret Al-Ra'i, an employee of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, was also arrested after her family home in Qalqilya was raided.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that nine young men were detained in the town of Jius, near Qalqilya, while brothers Maher and Shaher Al-Ra'i were arrested in a separate raid. In Jenin, Israeli forces detained journalist Mujahid Al-Saadi after searching his home.

Further arrests were made in Nablus, where Hussam Al-Aloul and his son Abdul Rahman were taken from their home, along with two other young men, Anas and Muhannad Al-Quni, who were arrested in the nearby town of Kafr Qalil.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces arrested Ayham Ahmad Ankoush, the nephew of former prisoner Jamal Ankoush, from his home in Deir Abu Mashal. The move is believed to be an attempt to pressure his uncle, who was released a few months ago after serving 24 years in Israeli prisons, to turn himself in.

In Bethlehem, Israeli troops conducted early morning raids in the Al-Karkafa neighborhood, detaining four young men: Khaled Ibrahim Zawahra, Ahmad Riyad Zawahra, Ahmad Issa Zawahra, and Ihab Issa Zawahra. Additional arrests were made in the nearby city of Doha, where brothers Darrar and Qusay Al-Afeefi were taken into custody, reportedly to pressure their brother, Umayr Al-Afeefi, to surrender.

The raids and arrests come amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli military operations frequently result in confrontations with Palestinian residents.



