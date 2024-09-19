New Affordable Refrigerator For Restaurants Released 2025: Empura Introduces The E-KB35R

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Affordable Reach-In Refrigerator Under 2000

Restaurant Company

Budget Friendly Commercial Refrigeration

Empura unveils the E-KB35R, a top affordable restaurant reach in refrigerator for 2025.

- Empura

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The for commercial refrigeration equipment is evolving, with innovations such as energy-efficient compressors and LED lighting helping to reduce consumption and operational costs. This shift toward greater cost-efficiency aligns with market growth trends, as the global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by the expansion of the hospitality and tourism sectors, increased demand for takeaway meals, and the adoption of lower GWP refrigerants, along with ongoing technological advancements​(Credence Research)​(FMIBlog).

Amidst this market scenario, Empura has launched the E-KB35R, an affordable reach-in refrigerator that combines commercial-grade performance, all priced under $2000. Designed for budget-conscious businesses, the E-KB35R boasts features typically seen in more expensive units, such as robust stainless steel construction, adjustable shelving, and eco-friendly R290 refrigerant, enhancing savings. With a price point 50% lower than similar models, the E-KB35R offers significant cost benefits, making it an ideal choice for restaurants, cafes, and catering operations seeking economical refrigeration options. Its robust design not only aligns with the market demand for cost-effective solutions but also helps businesses manage rising costs effectively.

New Cost-Effective Strategies in Commercial Refrigeration

In an industry where every dollar matters, the Empura E-KB35R is turning heads by offering premium commercial refrigeration at a budget-friendly price. While competitors raise costs, Empura is delivering a high-quality solution with features typically reserved for more expensive models. Designed for budget-conscious businesses, the E-KB35R provides a much-needed lifeline in commercial kitchens, helping operators cut costs without sacrificing performance or reliability.

This 38.5-inch wide, two-door reach-in refrigerator is built for durability with stainless steel construction on both the interior and exterior, ensuring long-lasting use in demanding environments. Its 33-cubic-foot storage capacity and six adjustable, heavy-duty epoxy-coated wire shelves offer versatile storage options to accommodate a variety of food products. The bottom-mounted cooling system uses environmentally friendly R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant, further contributing to operational savings and sustainability.



An Affordable Refrigerator - A Closer Look at Performance and Value Features

* Advanced electronic thermostat with a digital LED temperature display for precise control

* Two solid stainless steel doors equipped with standard door locks and keys for secure storage

* Six adjustable, heavy-duty epoxy-coated wire shelves for versatile, customizable storage

* Exterior: 202 stainless steel front panel and 430 stainless steel sides for long-lasting durability

* Interior: 304 stainless steel construction designed for ease of maintenance and extended life

* Eco-friendly R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant that reduces environmental impact and operational costs

* Electrical specifications: 115 Volts, 60 Hz, 1-phase, 4.5 Amps for efficient energy usage

* Temperature range: 33 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit, perfectly maintained by foam insulation

While competitors pass on increased costs to consumers, Empura has maintained a focus on providing exceptional value without inflating prices. This approach not only sets the E-KB35R apart but also positions it as a disruptive force in the industry, offering businesses a viable way to maintain operations without sacrificing essential equipment upgrades.

Reach In Refrigerator

A reach-in refrigerator is a commercial refrigeration unit designed for easy access to stored food and beverages. These refrigerators are ideal for busy kitchens in restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, allowing staff to quickly grab items without interrupting the flow of operations.

The Empura E-KB35R is gaining attention for addressing two critical business needs: affordability and durability. With its stainless steel construction and advanced temperature control, it offers reliable performance at a significantly lower price than competing models. This reach-in refrigerator is designed for easy access with two solid stainless steel doors, heavy-duty adjustable shelves, and a bottom-mounted cooling system, providing long-term value. The E-KB35R's combination of premium features and practical design makes it an excellent choice for businesses seeking cost-effective refrigeration without compromising on quality.



Best Budget Refrigerator

The Empura E-KB35R is a budget-friendly commercial refrigerator designed to provide an economical solution for foodservice operations. It combines affordability, efficiency, and reliability, making it a practical choice for restaurants and foodservice providers looking to control costs without sacrificing quality. With a focus on durability and performance, the E-KB35R helps businesses navigate economic challenges such as inflation, offering essential refrigeration at a lower price point. This model is part of Empura's commitment to delivering high-performance equipment that meets the demands of commercial kitchens while remaining cost-effective.

Smart Refrigeration Solution for Cost-Conscious Businesses

In today's cost-sensitive market, the Empura E-KB35R offers a practical solution for businesses seeking both affordability and reliability. With its competitive price point, durable construction, and dependable performance, this refrigerator is becoming a popular choice in the industry. As more businesses explore its features, the E-KB35R demonstrates that quality and cost-efficiency can effectively coexist in commercial refrigeration.

Top Refrigeration Warranty

Empura stands behind the E-KB35R with a 2-year parts and labor warranty, plus a 5-year compressor warranty, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This level of warranty support is rare in the industry, particularly at such an affordable price point, making the Empura E-KB35R an even more compelling choice​.

Empura Warranty:

Empura Manual:

Manufacturer website:

About Empura

Empura is a leading provider of high-quality restaurant equipment, offering specialized collections to meet the diverse needs of commercial kitchens. Each Empura product is designed with precision and built to withstand the rigorous demands of busy foodservice environments, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and long-lasting performance.

Empura places a strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient technologies like R290 refrigerants across its product lines to support eco-friendly kitchen operations. Developed by foodservice professionals with industry needs in mind, Empura products are tailored to enhance kitchen performance while offering exceptional value. From refrigeration to cooking and stainless steel essentials, Empura empowers foodservice operations with the tools needed for success.

