The Key Differences Between Working And Non-Working Parents

The average working parent pulls an 18-hour workday when you factor in everything they do for their children, according to new research.

From getting everyone ready for the day and out the door, to managing a household, planning activities and trying to fit in some“me time,” parents have their work cut out for them.

The survey of 2,000 parents of kids ages 0-6 was evenly split between working and non-working parents and explored the key differences between both groups.

Along with their 9-5, working parents also spend two hours a day on household chores and another two hours transporting family members where they need to be.

They also spend an additional four hours preparing their child for the day or assisting with school work and other needs and one more hour on miscellaneous tasks and duties.





Working parents also admit they pull an average of two hours of overtime during the week, on top of about seven hours on their typical workday. This leaves only about six hours for sleep.

But this doesn't mean that non-working parents don't also have a full plate. According to the results, those respondents still pull a 17-hour day.

Rather than dedicating hours to a workplace, these parents spend those nine hours looking after their children, an additional four hours on chores such as cooking or cleaning and two hours on both transportation and other outstanding duties.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Kiddie Academy , the survey found that regardless of their employment status, almost all parents (96%) believe that being a parent means that they are always“on call.”

Overall, parents average only 31 minutes of“me time” per day and 15% even admit they never get that sacred time.

Yet almost three-quarters (73%) reported feeling confident upon entering parenthood.

Still, 56% of all parents admit that they feel guilty for not spending enough time with their child.

“With such a full plate, it's no wonder that parents still feel that they don't spend enough time with their child,” said Joy Turner, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy.“It's important to make the most of the time you do spend together.”

With so much to do and so few hours in the day, the survey also explored how parents are working tirelessly to help their child excel in life and in school.

Results found that the average parent worries about their child's growth and development four times each and every day.

The top skills all parents are trying to develop in their child include building good character (63%), social skills (62%), confidence (61%) and emotional regulation (56%).

Yet still, nearly a quarter struggle with teaching critical thinking skills (26%), how to create connections with others (25%) and building confidence (23%).

To try to help build their child's confidence, most parents have allowed them to interact with others (64%), practiced positive affirmations with them (54%) or talked to their children about what they're grateful for (47%).

Many parents even admit to going online and searching for ideas such as“latest games/toys to develop my child's confidence” (30%) and“how do I build my child's confidence?” (24%).

When asked where they feel they lack support, parents outlined things such as,“how to teach children correct habits,”“in terms of finding a good work-life balance” or even“Not spending enough time outside of the home.”

Some of the most anxiety-inducing milestone moments, according to parents, were sending their child to school for the first time (48%) and sending them to a daycare or childcare facility for the first time (32%).

Results found that 31% of parents polled currently use childcare - including 45% of working parents and 17% of non-working parents.

Of those respondents, 85% agree that utilizing childcare helps them maintain a sense of self and independence alongside being a parent.

The top benefits of childcare also include helping their child develop skills that are visible at home (48%), growing or developing faster or better (47%) as well as knowing that others besides themselves are teaching their child (37%).

For working parents, using childcare has also allowed them to be more productive at work (35%) has freed up their capacity (29%).

“It's encouraging to see that many parents see the value and importance of educational child care to support both their children and their own well being,” said Turner.“The U.S. Surgeon General's recent warning that parents are experiencing higher and more dire stress levels should be a reminder to parents to rely on your village - family, friends, and, if needed, a trusted child care provider. This can help improve stress levels and help children and parents flourish.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 1,000 non-working parents of children ages 0-6 and 1,000 full or part time working parents of children ages 0-6; the survey was commissioned by Kiddie Academy and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between August 18 to August 26, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.