Greenenergybreaks - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Sees Record August Sales, Poised To Exceed 2024 Revenue Forecast

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP)
recently reported record August 2024 Net Sales of $1.21 million, pushing its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $14.56 million, significantly surpassing 2023's revenue of $1.53 million. The company's early momentum suggests it will exceed its 2024 revenue guidance of $6-8 million. CEO Steven Rossi highlighted the strong demand for Worksport's U.S.-made products, with upcoming launches of its AL4, SOLIS, and COR lines expected to drive further growth. Worksport remains on track for positive cash flow in 2025 and aims to become a nine-figure company in the near future.
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, visit the company's website at
