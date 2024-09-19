Starthing Global Amusement Equipment Salon:Achieving Mobile Payment + Online Management

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Summary: StarThing assists global operators in effectively managing their businesses and supports factories in expanding into overseas markets.

From September 11th to 13th, the 16th GTI Guangzhou Amusement Equipment took place at the Pazhou and Center in Guangzhou, attracting customers from over 70 countries worldwide.







Capitalizing on the Expo's momentum, StarThing hosted a salon themed“ Mobile Payment & Online Managemen t” at its headquarters, inviting amusement equipment operators from Southeast Asia and the Hong Kong and Macau regions to participate.

StarThing Salon Begins

At the start of the event, the StarThing team guided international clients through the corporate exhibition hall, demonstrated the platform's capabilities and the application scenarios of the latest solutions. Subsequently, in-depth discussions were held on“Digital Opportunities in Southeast Asia and Global Intelligent Amusement Equipment Solutions.”







Riding the Wave of Intelligentization

Driven by the wave of intelligentization, mobile payments have become a significant trend in the global amusement equipment industry. Data indicates that electronic wallet usage in Macau, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam exceeds 50% , while in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, it approaches 40%.

Founded in 2015, StarThing is committed to providing “IoT+SaaS+Payment” digital solutions for all types of self-service equipment. The platform boasts over 3.2 million active devices, an annual transaction volume exceeding 20 billion, serving over 500,000 merchants, and reaching over 450 million users.







“We will continue to invest heavily in technology and product development, bringing our proven services and products to Southeast Asia to help global clients manage their businesses and seize the opportunities presented by the wave of intelligentization,” said Chen GengHao, Chairman and CEO of StarThing.







Mobile Payment Solutions Rollout

StarThing has successfully implemented projects in over ten countries and regions , including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Hong Kong & Macau. The platform's monthly equipment turnover exceeds ten million, assisting over 800 merchants in achieving mobile payments and online management.







“We will continue to delve into the Southeast Asian market, spreading our successful cases to more regions globally, helping more clients 'increase revenue, manage efficiently, and reduce costs,” said Zhu GuoQiang, General Manager of StarThing's Overseas Business Division.







Product Upgrades for Online Management

StarThing's overseas solutions offer“International QR Payment, Remote Management Kits, Android Vending Machines,” and other IoT kits that support one-minute integration, enabling quick device networking and communication. The SaaS system allows merchants to easily monitor equipment, revenue, inventory, after-sales, and package information from their mobile devices.

“StarThing will continue to optimize and iterate its products, enhancing capabilities to enable rapid online payment and management for various equipment types,” said Zhang ManGuang, StarThing's Overseas Product Manager.







Since its official launch in 2022, StarThing's overseas solutions have integrated over 30 online payment channels, including major international wallets, and supports a variety of self-service equipment, such as claw machines, capsule toy machines, coin exchangers, massage chairs, and washing machines .







Notably, StarThing has recently integrated payment channels like PayPay and ALIPAY in Japan. On October 16th, StarThing plans to attend the influential Leisure Japan 2024 exhibition in Japan, showcasing new localized and customized mobile payment and online management solutions.

StarThing is committed to helping global operators effectively manage their businesses and assisting factories in expanding into overseas markets, and we look forward to future collaborations