Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Chinese Official

9/19/2024 2:07:06 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Li Mingxiang, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Gulf Times

