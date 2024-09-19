“Drive Your Dream”: Snoonu Launches Middle East's First-Ever Rolls-Royce Giveaway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The leading Qatari tech startup and delivery platform, Snoonu, has once again raised the bar with the launch of its largest and most exciting campaign yet:“Drive Your Dream! Win a Rolls-Royce.”

This groundbreaking campaign, which runs from September 19, 2024, to January 18, 2025, kicked off with a PR stunt never seen before in Qatar, generating unprecedented hype.

As the first company in the Middle East to offer a Rolls-Royce as a giveaway, Snoonu is not only setting new standards in rewards but also changing the way campaigns are launched.

A Bold PR Stunt: Pre-Campaign Hype that Went Viral

In the days leading up to the official launch, Snoonu executed a bold and innovative PR stunt that captured the attention of the entire nation. Snoonu deleted all posts from its Instagram account, leaving fans and followers in suspense.

The brand then posted a single, mysterious reel that simply said, "Stay Tuned." The move sparked widespread speculation across social media, with users wondering what Snoonu had in store. The stunt went viral, creating enormous buzz and anticipation ahead of the big reveal.

The strategy worked brilliantly, with fans eagerly awaiting Snoonu's next move. By the time the campaign was officially launched on September 19, 2024, at a grand event at West Walk, the excitement was palpable. The“Drive Your Dream” campaign had already captured the imagination of the public, making it the talk of Qatar.

A Magical Launch at West Walk

The much-anticipated launch event did not disappoint. Held at West Walk, the event was themed around the Rolls-Royce starlit ceiling, immersing guests in a luxurious, dreamlike experience. The venue was transformed into a celestial world, with dazzling light displays and interactive installations that reflected the grandeur and elegance of the Rolls-Royce brand.

Attendees, including influencers, media personalities, and Snoonu customers, were treated to an unforgettable night, with exclusive sneak peeks into the campaign and engaging activations that brought the“Drive Your Dream” concept to life. The launch event set the stage for what has already become Snoonu's most ambitious and successful campaign to date.

Ongoing Activations at West Walk and Gate Mall

Following the spectacular launch, Snoonu will keep the excitement alive with ongoing activations at West Walk and Gate Mall until the campaign's conclusion. These activations, inspired by the Rolls-Royce starlit ceiling, will continue to immerse customers in the luxury experience, featuring exclusive installations, interactive displays, and photo opportunities. Visitors can engage with the campaign while learning more about how to enter for a chance to win the Rolls-Royce.

The activations will serve as a constant reminder of the luxury prize on offer, giving Snoonu users and the public multiple chances to experience the campaign in a unique, engaging way.

How to Enter and Win

From now until January 18, 2025, every Snoonu user has the chance to enter the Rolls-Royce giveaway. The rules are simple: every order of 50 QR or more placed through the Snoonu app automatically qualifies as an entry into the draw. There's no limit to how many times customers can enter, meaning the more they order, the higher their chances of winning.

Key Details:

● Campaign Dates: September 19, 2024 – January 18, 2025

● How to Enter: Place an order worth 50 QR or more on the Snoonu app to enter the draw.

● Winner Announcement: January 22, 2025

● Ongoing Activations: West Walk and Gate Mall, running until the end of the campaign.

Pre-Campaign Success: Breaking the Mold

Snoonu's bold approach to creating a pre-campaign hype through its viral PR stunt reflects the company's commitment to innovation. By wiping their Instagram page clean and replacing it with a single, intriguing message, Snoonu created suspense and curiosity that drove widespread engagement. The campaign's viral nature took social media by storm, amplifying interest in the“Drive Your Dream” campaign long before it even officially began.

The“Drive Your Dream” campaign is more than just a giveaway-it's about giving Snoonu users a chance to win one of the world's most coveted luxury cars. Rolls-Royce represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, innovation, and prestige, and Snoonu is thrilled to offer one lucky customer the opportunity to drive away in this symbol of luxury.

Snoonu is now the first company in the Middle East to offer such an exclusive prize, reinforcing its position as a leader in customer engagement and innovative marketing strategies.

Unlimited Entries, Unlimited Chances

Unlike traditional giveaways, the“Drive Your Dream” campaign gives customers unlimited chances to win. Every time a Snoonu user places an order of 50 QR or more, they gain an additional entry into the draw. With no limit on the number of entries, every order gets customers closer to driving their dream car.

Snoonu's wide range of services-from food and grocery delivery to flowers and gifts-ensures that customers can easily participate by simply using the app they already know and love.

About Snoonu: Qatar's Leading Super App

Snoonu is Qatar's fastest-growing tech startup and the first local super app offering a wide range of services including food delivery, groceries, flowers, gifting, and more. With a mission to simplify life and deliver happiness, Snoonu is committed to setting new standards for service excellence in the region.

The“Drive Your Dream” campaign is just the latest in a series of initiatives that showcase Snoonu's dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for its customers.