Qatar Airways Bans Passengers From Beirut From Carrying Pagers, Walkie-Talkies On Board

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced the immediate ban of pagers and walkie-talkies for flying from Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) in Beirut. The airline made the announcement on its social platforms following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil of the Republic of Lebanon.



Civilians targeted in Israeli attacks, Nasrallah says Lebanese officials warn over use of Pagers, Walkie-Talkies as death toll from rises to 37

Read Also

In a statement, Qatar Airways said:“Effective immediately: Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.”

Earlier today, in response to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies linked to recent cyber attacks, the Lebanese Director General of Civil Aviation implemented a ban on carrying such devices onboard aircraft, according to state media.