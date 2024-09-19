Qatar Airways Bans Passengers From Beirut From Carrying Pagers, Walkie-Talkies On Board
Date
9/19/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced the immediate ban of pagers and walkie-talkies for passengers flying from Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) in Beirut. The airline made the announcement on its social media platforms following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon.
Read Also
Civilians targeted in Israeli attacks, Nasrallah says
Lebanese officials warn over use of Pagers, Walkie-Talkies as death toll from attacks rises to 37
In a statement, Qatar Airways said:“Effective immediately: Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.”
Earlier today, in response to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies linked to recent cyber attacks, the Lebanese Director General of Civil Aviation implemented a ban on carrying such devices onboard aircraft, according to state media.
MENAFN19092024000063011010ID1108693428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.