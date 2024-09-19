Qatar Chairs 17Th Meeting Of GCC Security Media Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar chaired on Thursday the 17th meeting of the Security Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Chaired by Assistant Director of Public Relations Department at the of Interior Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al Nuaimi, the meeting discussed a number of topics listed on its agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.