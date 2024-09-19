Elite Rewards Stanley Cup GWP Gift With Purchase Boosts Sales For Gardner White And Steinhafels Over Labor Day Weekend

(MENAFN
Incentive program increases retail traffic and conversions for Midwest Retailers
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Elite Rewards
Stanley Cup "GWP" Gift with Purchase and Mastercard rewards incentive program was successfully implemented by two Midwest retailers, Gardner White (Auburn Hills, MI), and Steinhafels (Waukesha, WI) increasing sales up to 5% for participating stores this labor Day weekend.
VP Of Sales, Tom Coffeen, and VP of Growth & Client Strategy, Jeff Magner, sit down and talk about the success of the Stanley tumbler. Watch more on our blog.
"The Stanley Cup
has been hugely successful with our clients over the last year", said Tom Coffeen, Senior VP of Sales. "Stanley has been one of the most successful Gift With Purchase (GWP) items we've seen over the years, with our data showing an average of 5% uptick in sales".
Combining the Stanley Cup "GWP" with a cash reward Mastercard, Elite and the retailers implemented a program providing their consumers a desired gift and their favorite reward cash as opposed to a store discount (See video: click here ).
"It's clear that our customers prefer receiving a Mastercard Reward Card
over a discount," said the VP of Bedding at Gardner White. "They enjoy the flexibility of using the extra cash for anything they choose."
Gardner White and Steinhafels saw an increase in sales, roughly a bump of roughly 5% with participating stores throughout the Midwest. The modest increase may seem small but has made a huge impact during an inflationary economy, over an extremely important retail holiday weekend.
Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit , or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected] , tel: 727-543-8100.
About Elite Rewards
Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and Appliances.
Press Contact:
J.B. Siegel
Midnight Consulting
[email protected]
Tel: 727-543-8100
SOURCE Elite Rewards
